john-cena-teases-justin-bieber-after-hilarious-unicycle-fall-with-brilliant-meme

Justin Bieber and John Cena have been trading barbs this week – and as you’d expect, it’s been all about the memes.

The Love Yourself singer took a tumble off a unicycle this week (which is a sentence precisely no one expected to read or write), and after he shared an action shot of himself going head over heels, the internet did what the internet does and turned the snap into a social media sensation.

Bieber shared some of his favourites with his followers, and one caught the eye of a certain WWE superstar turned Hollywood actor.

In the edited image, Bieber can be seen ‘diving’ from the top rope onto a prone Cena, and the champ couldn’t resist responding and bringing the meme right back to one of his own.

There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single! @JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/nnZsULcUjj — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 7, 2020

He quipped: ‘There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME!’

The original unicycle post came just after Justin unveiled his brand new track Yummy last week, and John ended his playful post with a sincere message for the star.

He added: ‘Congratulations on the new single!’

In fairness to Bieber, the meme just looked like him falling onto the mat, nobody else there at all…

For Cena’s followers, deep and meaningful posts are nothing new on Twitter, as the actor frequently shared words of wisdom for his fans.

He recently urged everyone to be ‘more of a person, than a persona’ – and over the weekend he was waxing lyrical about the importance of pushing through emotional pain and learning how to ‘let people in’.

He tweeted: ‘How many people have you totally let into your life? For many out there the number is 0.

‘We have all been betrayed, it hurts, but if you’re brave enough to continue to try and let people in, when someone does connect with you. They will know and love you for who you really are.’

Aw. Thanks, John!





