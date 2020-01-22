john-cena-admits-you-will-always-find-him-crying-over-a-movie-on-a-plane

He may have made a name for himself as a WWE wrestler, but that doesn’t mean John Cena doesn’t have a softer side.

He does. And actually, don’t be surprised if you see this tough guy crying, as he’s partial to shedding a tear on a long-haul flight.

John revealed that you will always find him reaching for the tissues while watching a movie on a plane and The Notebook just happens to be one of his favourite films to have a good cry over.

‘I cry a lot, I’m easy to get, especially when I watch movies on planes,’ he told The IMDb Show. ‘You can walk by me on an international flight and I mean, it’s bad.

‘It looks like I’ve endured some serious tragedy, but really, I’m glued to like a 4×6 screen and my world seems to be crumbling as people tug at my heartstrings.’

Oh John, we feel you.

‘I dig The Notebook,’ he confessed. ‘I cry all the time during that one… I’m sure I’m an ugly crier.’

He may be an ugly crier, but he’s a self-confessed romantic at heart, with John shedding some light on what he thinks it means to be in love.

The actor, who is currently dating girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, suggested that everyone is searching for a special connection with someone and it’s important to ‘appreciate’ one another when you’re in a relationship.

He said: ‘I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says like, “Hey, there’s something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life,” I don’t think that’s gender-specific. I think that’s something we all want to hear.’

John has reportedly been dating Shay since March last year, but the two didn’t make their debut as a couple until October.

He was previously engaged to Total Divas star Nikki Bella, who he dated for six years before they split in 2018.

Nikki has since found love with her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and recently announced the pair are now engaged.

Artem popped the question during a trip to France back in November, but the couple had wanted to keep it a secret for a little while before sharing their news with the world.

Nikki wrote on Instagram: ‘Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!’





