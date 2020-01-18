john-cena-admits-working-with-jackie-chan-was-‘one-of-the-best-experiences-of-his-life’

John Cena has admitted that it was ‘one of the best experiences of his life’ to work with Jackie Chan.

The wrestler is co-starring alongside the martial arts icon in the upcoming action film Project X-Traction, which will be released later in the year, and John has revealed that it was ‘enlightening’ to work alongside him, and was ‘sold’ as soon as he saw his name attached to the project.

‘It’s fg awesome,’ he told Collider. ‘He has taught me and helped me in more ways than he will ever know in one experience.

‘Usually, I say I have to read a project to be riveted by it. That is one name where if it’s like, “Hey, Jackie wants to do this”, I’m sold. It’s that effective.’

And not only did the 42-year-old state that Jackie was ‘awesome to be around’, but he also hailed the 65-year-old as ‘once-in-a-generation’ and a ‘great physical storyteller’

Comparing his influence on film to that of silent movie stars Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, he continued: ‘You talk Keaton and Chaplin and Chan is in that conversation and his process is just… dude, I have goosebumps.

‘It’s awesome and at his age; he defies age. He defies time. He is always creative.’

John added that he could ‘waste every minute’ constantly praising Jackie and talking about how great it is, as he believe he is ‘underappreciated’ in his home country of the United States.

As well as starring alongside Jackie Chan, John will also be appearing in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel – and he admits he was ‘blown away’ by the script.

And this gives us very high hopes.

‘I was blown away. The first 10 pages (are) like a movie in itself. It’s really really special,’ he explained.

‘That’s because the guy steering the ship [director James Gunn] is committed to narrative and committed to creating characters that we connect with and sending them on an awesome journey. I mean what he did with Guardians Of The Galaxy is really special.’

The Suicide Squad is set to be released on 6 August 2021.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Nadine Coyle reveals reason for split from Jason Bell and that they’ve totally nailed co-parenting

MORE: Will.i.am breaks down in tears on The Voice as he opens up about his absent father: ‘My mom is my dad’





