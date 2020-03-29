john-callahan,-star-of-all-my-children-passes-away-at-66-due-to-a-massive-stroke-according-to-sources!-but-is-it-true?-read-to-find-out.

A source confirms to ‘PEOPLE’ that John Callahan died due to a massive stroke.

John was 66- years- old who had a stroke on this Friday, as per the source. The soap opera star was best known for the role of Edmund Grey in ‘All My Children’. His death was not related to the complications of COVID- 19. According to many sources, Callahan was rushed to a hospital and put on a life support. Only some of his family members were able to say him goodbye before he died.

The news about Callahan’s death was first announced on Saturday by the Daytime Emmys. They said, “We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones”.

Callahan’s ex- wife and co- star of ‘All My Children’, Eva LaRue also posted some of the throwback pictures of the two along with their daughter Kaya (18) to pay the tribute.

What LaRue wrote on Instagram Post?

“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! “Johnny Numbers”, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to “Yesterday”)…

She further continued by saying, “Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees have just lost their biggest Fan.”

Several other co- actors and celebrities give tribute to him by posting various pictures and heartfelt messages.