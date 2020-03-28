john-callahan-dies:-‘all-my-children’-star-was-66

John Callahan, one of the stars of the daytime drama All My Children, died Saturday morning, according to his ex-wife and co-star Eva La Rue. He was 66.

May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! “Johnny Numbers”, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to “Yesterday”)… Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Callahan played Edmund Grey on All My Children from 1992 to 2006. He also had roles on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, Falcon Crest and other series.