john-bolton-says-he-would-testify-in-trump’s-impeachment-trial

January 6, 2020 | 12: 25pm

Former national security adviser John Bolton, who clashed with Trump administration officials over withholding aide to Ukraine, said Monday he would testify if subpoenaed during the president’s Senate impeachment trial.

The House has concluded its Constitutional responsibility by adopting Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine matter. It now falls to the Senate to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to try impeachments, and it does not appear possible that a final judicial resolution of the still-unanswered Constitutional questions can be obtained before the Senate acts,” Bolton said in a statement.

“Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study. I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed forwarding articles of impeachment to the Senate because she wanted to ensure what she called a fair process and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he is in no rush and won’t proceed without them.