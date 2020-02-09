John Bercow says there is an 'obvious conspiracy' against him getting a peerage

The latest headlines in your inbox

Former speaker John Bercow has said there is a “conspiracy” aimed at stopping him getting a seat in the House of Lords.

Mr Bercow said it was “blindingly obvious” there was a campaign to stop him receiving a peerage.

Labour has nominated the former Tory MP for a peerage after his party declined to do so.

Him not being put forward has broken with the convention that speakers are elevated to the Lords once they retire from the Commons.

Brexiteers have persistently accused Mr Bercow of conducting a pro-Remain agenda when he was speaker.

He also been accused of bullying, which he has strenuously denied.

Asked if his chances of a peerage had disappeared, Mr Bercow told the BBC: “I didn’t say that. You asked me whether there was a concerted campaign, whether there was a conspiracy, whether there was an organised effort and I said it is blindingly obvious that that is so.”

The comments came as Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler said the former speaker may himself be a victim of bullying after the Tories refused to award him a peerage.

She said the Conservatives’ decision to depart with tradition and not reward Mr Bercow after his decade in the chair could be “a form of bullying too”.

Ms Butler’s comments came after it was confirmed that a third complaint has been submitted about Mr Bercow’s behaviour.

Mr Bercow has denied all allegations of bullying made against him.