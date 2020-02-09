John Bercow could be victim of 'Tory bullying' over denied peerage, Dawn Butler says

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler has said the Conservatives refusing to give former speaker John Bercow a peerage “could be a form of bullying”.

Mr Bercow has faced multiple accusations of bullying colleagues during his 10 year tenure in the role.

He has repeatedly denied all accusations of bullying against him, claiming they are “total and utter rubbish” and “100 per cent wrong”.

The Government has received widespread criticism after the outgoing speaker was not offered a peerage when he stepped down in October – a honour usually bestowed on the MP when they leave the role.

Labour MP Dawn Butler (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Ms Butler said: “It is the norm that the Speaker of the House is always given a peerage so I think the first question for me is why hasn’t he been given a peerage from the Conservatives?”

She added: “I would like to know the reason why he wasn’t given a peerage. I suspect it’s actually do to with Brexit rather than anything else.

John Bercow has dismissed the accusations of bullying against him claiming they are “total and utter rubbish”. (Sky News)

“The other thing is due process has to happen so if you accuse somebody of bullying there has to be due process.”

Ms Butler said: “If John Bercow’s been accused of bullying then there needs to be due process and has he been found guilty or is it just an accusation? And I think those are the things that we have to go through.

“We really do need to ask the Conservatives why is it that you haven’t like everybody else ensured that the Speaker of the House is given a peerage? Otherwise I think that is a form of bullying too.”

It comes after Ex-MP David Leakey, who served as Black Rod until 2018, accused Mr Bercow of “intolerable rudeness and explosive behaviour” and “brutalising” parliamentary staff, adding: “I include myself in that”.

Allegations surfaced in 2018 of Mr Bercow bullying two former private secretaries, Angus Sinclair and Kate Emms.

Mr Sinclair accused the speaker of “over-the-top anger”, shouting, swearing and intimidation.

In January, Lord Lisvane, who served as Clerk of the House between 2011 and 2014, submitted a formal complaint to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standard.