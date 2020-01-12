john-barrowman-flips-holly-willoughby-the-bird-as-she-films-him-bonding-with-phillip-schofield-over-silver-hair

Holly Willoughby is one cheeky kitten as she spied on Phillip Schofield and John Barrowman discussing their hair behind the scenes on Dancing On Ice.

What happens on the ice does not stay on the ice, it seems!

The This Morning presenter got a little candid camera on her co-host and judge John as the two silver foxes discussed their grooming techniques. Feel free to take some tips if you please…

‘When it’s wet it becomes luminescent,’ John explained, as he ruffled his hair and Phil looked on in interest.

He continued: ‘When I put my normal product in it, it makes it look thin as you can see through [the strands]. If you use a matte paste…’

Holly’s undercover footage didn’t go unnoticed for too long, though, as the clip, uploaded to Instagram, showed the shocked pair were left shocked when they realised they were being watched.

‘This is the greatest conversation I’ve ever heard,’ Holly giggled as Phil looked on, mouth agape.

John then flashed his middle fingers and called Holly evil in the tongue-in-cheek clip.

It was a hilarious moment that marked the jolly relationship between the three, not long after Piers Morgan suggested the bunch of them were all fake.

We have to say, this all looks pretty chummy and sincerely hilarious to us!

The no-nonsense presenter’s show Good Morning Britain is up against This Morning once again for best live magazine show in the upcoming ceremony, and he took aim at his competition and fuelled speculation that there’s drama behind-the-scenes at the network.

Mocking Holly and Phil’s acceptance speeches, Piers began: ‘Holly and Phil go, “What? Us? Us? Little old us? For the 55th consecutive year?”

‘They do their whole, “We’re all one big happy family at ITV,” when everyone knows we’re a seething hotbed of backstabbing liars, charlatans, drunkards…They know who they are.’

But, hey, great hair the lot of them!

Piers jokingly added: ‘Anyway, I wish Holly and Phil all the best, I’ve got my fingers crossed guys. Hope you do it again.’

Dancing On Ice returns Sunday on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dancing on Ice: Trisha Goddard becomes first celebrity axed after skate-off with Lucrezia Millarini

MORE: Dancing on Ice: Paralympian Libby Clegg has Christopher Dean in tears as she gets highest score of the series so far





