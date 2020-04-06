“john-barrowman”-as-“captain-jack”-is-back-again-in-“doctor-who-season-5”:-for-sure-you-want-to-know-how???

Doctor Who is a British show that has huge credibility and a strong fan base. The story follows the life of a Doctor and keeps us entertained through the various problems that the protagonist faces with fellow companions. The problems occur through time and space in the wonderful land of Tardis.The show has a certain kind of charisma and imagination that makes up for some of the plot holes that may occur when a series runs for such a long time. The actors that have played Doctors in the show have been a lot more diverse than how they started off originally, and this is mostly because of the ability that the Doctor has to regenerate and look like anyone.Captain Jack was the alias adopted in the 51st century by Time Agent and con man Javic Piotr. He went ahead and accompanied the ninth and the tenth doctor in their various endeavors.Dalek shot Jack, but he was later revived by Rose Taylor, the nearly omnipotent being. He had to leave because this made him immortal, and his existence basically became a paradox through various spaces in time.The initial intention of Rosa was not to make him immortal, but somehow it happened, which resulted in us not seeing the most adored character in the show. For years fans have been waiting for Captain Jack to be back on the show, and it seemed like it will never happen, but finally, we will be seeing the fan-favorite Captain Jack back on the show.For years John Barrowman playing Captain Jack on the show did not miss out on any opportunity of keeping the character alive. He would portray the character on various convention appearances, audio dramas, and comics. In the fifth episode of season 12, Fugitive of the Judoon, Captain Jack made quite an entry and accidentally kidnaped the Tardis Team of Doctor. This is done as a warning to Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord. Now that we have the fan-favorite Captain Jack Back, let’s sit back and enjoy watching Doctor Who.