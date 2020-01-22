john-barnes-claims-piers-morgan-and-gmb-are-‘not-concerned-with-fight-against-racism’

John Barnes has claimed that Piers Morgan and Good Morning Britain are ‘not concerned with the fight against racism’.

The footballer called out Piers on Tuesday following the ITV host mimicking the Chinese language while discussing Peter Phillips’ ad for the State-run dairy in China – a moment which has received nearly 300 Ofcom complaints.

And John, 56, has continued his tirade against Piers and GMB, accusing both the host and the show of attacking Meghan Markle and ignoring other types of racism.

Commenting about Piers’ comments on Meghan’s estrangement from her father Thomas, the former Liverpool star tweeted: ‘We don’t know the historical relationship between Meghan and her dad, so how can anyone insist she makes up with him piers???

‘The ONLY!!!! Resin piers doesn’t like her is because she blanked him [sic].’

And watching Piers agree with ‘90%’ of what anti-woke poster boy Laurence Fox has to say, Barnes continued: ‘Piers is being so nice to Lawrence and defending him.. he would have viciously attacked others!!!

‘Piers says right to have an opinion.. so what about the opinion that there is racial bias in the reporting of Meghan… he attacks people with that opinion… only to be expected.. talk about double standards! It’s ok though .. HE won’t be picked up on it… wonder why? hmm.’

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate then included GMB in his target, saying: ‘Piers Morgan racist remarks swept under the carpet…. gmb DONT have topics on racism unless you’re willing to truly discuss the topic when something is right in your face!!!

‘A real topic of racism to be discussed on gmb.. piers language is IGNORED… but one topic because it can’t be proved.. racism towards Meghan is done to death because u can’t prove it… not even a denial from piers.. not important … wonder why?? Hmm

‘Message to the BLACK COMMUNITY. Gmb and piers Morgan isn’t concerned with the fight against racism. They try to convince u they are by criticising weak scapegoats who get caught but do nothing when the powerful get caught.. DONT BE FOOLED.’

John then chastised Susanna Reid, tweeting: ‘We all know susannah disagrees with him, but come on please susannah don’t water it down so it seems trivial… you know and are better than that [sic].’

Barnes also tweeted that the term ‘white privilege’ is not racist, before suggesting that everyone, including himself, is racially biased due to the environments they’re brought up in.

He wrote: ‘We all discriminate.. gender based and sex orientation as well..me included and because we don’t use language like racist football fans we convince ourselves we don’t discriminate. There are degrees of our bias and until we admit it we can’t change.

‘I’ve acknowledged it in myself and try to change every day I know it’s because how I’ve been conditioned to think as we all have … but until we accept it in ourselves rather than pointing fingers how will it improve.’

Piers has been vocal in his opposition to the claim that the Duchess of Sussex has been the victim of racism, with an increase in criticism of her due to the colour of her skin.

The 54-year-old said last week on GMB: ‘I don’t see racism [in the coverage] and when people say to me the press has been racist, and the wider public has been racist, I think it’s grotesquely unfair to smear everyone in that way without producing tangible evidence which says this is racist.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Good Morning Britain and Morgan for comment.





