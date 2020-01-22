jofra-buttler-peppers-jos-buttler-in-the-nets-as-he-rediscovers-pace-and-rhythm-ahead-of-fourth-test-in-johannesburg

Jos Buttler suffered the blows in the nets that provided evidence Jofra Archer is back and in contention for an England return for the final Test against South Africa.

Archer bowled a quick spell at the Wanderers on Wednesday, looking sharper than at any other stage since his elbow injury flared up after the first Test in Centurion.

He was a different bowler from the one who cut a forlorn figure at nets in Port Elizabeth last week when he knew after bowling just half-a-dozen balls he would not be fit for the third Test.

But a week of rest and rehabilitation has worked and Archer is now ready to return to the England side, providing he does not suffer a further relapse over the next 24 hours.

It raises the prospect of pairing Mark Wood and Archer together for the first time in Test cricket which must be a tempting call for captain Joe Root given the Wanderers pitch is among the fastest in the world and England roughed up some South African batsmen with pace last week.

There was plenty of bounce and carry for Archer who bowled seven overs and struck Buttler a couple of blows on the body, and found his outside edge as well, in the nets adjacent to the pitch being prepared for Friday’s fourth Test.