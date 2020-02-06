jofra-archer-injury-latest:-ecb-confirm-england-bowler-has-suffered-&apos;low-grade-stress-fracture&apos;-of-right-elbow

Jofra Archer injury latest: ECB confirm England bowler has suffered 'low-grade stress fracture' of right elbow

The ECB has confirmed that Jofra Archer has suffered a fractured elbow.

The fast bowler will now miss England’s Test tour against Sri Lanka as well as the 2020 IPL season.

In a short statement released by the ECB, they said: “England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow today in the UK. The scans confirmed that Archer has suffered a low-grade stress fracture of the right elbow.

“As a result of the injury, he has been ruled out of England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season.

“He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against West Indies in a three-match Test series.”

