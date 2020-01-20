jofra-archer-faces-wednesday-fitness-test-as-england-get-excited-for-double-rapid-pace-duo-with-mark-wood

Jofra Archer will have to prove his fitness in the nets at the Wanderers on Wednesday to give England the tantalising prospect of pairing him with Mark Wood for the first time.

Archer has bowled on the outfield throughout this Test and is making progress with his right elbow injury but he will have to bowl at full pace in the nets to be picked for the final Test of the series, which currently stands 2-1 in England’s favour.

Wood is judged on a match-by-match basis and went through a higher than usual workload for him during his comeback Test in Port Elizabeth. England will monitor how he recovers from his first Test match for nearly a year.

Root answered “hopefully” when asked if Archer will be fit for the Wanderers. “It would be great to see him back firing and at his best. Again we have to make sure we get there and see where he is at. It was nice to see him bowling this morning but we have a couple more days to make sure he is fully fit and ready to go then we will have a look at the best formula on that wicket,” said Root.