joey’s-wake-up-call-for-f-rated-ash-taylor

One of the most talked about halfbacks in the NRL has copped another whack from rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns, with Titans No.7 Ash Taylor given an F for his Round 1 performance.

Coming off a desperately disappointing 2019 where his performances slipped and Taylor faced battles with his mental health, the 25-year-old on a big money deal vowed to make a fresh start under new coach Justin Holbrook in 2020.

However, he picked up where he left off in the Titans’ 24-6 loss to the Raiders, with Johns picking out the defensive side of his game as something that needs to lift in a hurry.

Titans halfback Ash Taylor (Getty)

Alongside NSW coach Brad Fittler, Johns handed out gradings to several halves following their Round 1 performances in a segment for Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & The Eighth.

While Taylor copped the worst grade, he wasn’t the only high profile half to cop criticism, with Johns urging the Dragons to sack Ben Hunt as their starting halfback and move him to hooker, to revamp the side’s spluttering attack.

At the other end of the scale, Broncos recruit Brodie Croft, Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes, Canberra’s newest Englishman George Williams and Panthers No.7 Nathan Cleary all scored well for their starring roles in Round 1 victories.

Read on for all of Fittler and Johns’ grades and analysis below (minus Michael Morgan, who was not included in this article because he’s already played his Round 2 match):

BRODIE CROFT (BRONCOS)

Joey: “I give him an A. Outstanding performance. Playing behind a forward pack which monstered the Cowboys, which helped, but I thought he was the best player in the round other than Cameron Smith.”

Freddy: “I’m following suit, he was an A. When I spoke to David Fifita after the game I said, ‘What was the difference?’ He said, ‘He was so clear’. That makes such a difference. If it’s clear, you feel organised. Obviously it took a lot of stress out of the team. Well done.”

New Broncos halfback Brodie Croft. (Getty)

GEORGE WILLIAMS (RAIDERS)

Freddy: “B. I didn’t see much of the game … but what I saw, he was running the ball. Geez, he looks like he’s hard to tackle.”

Joey: “B. Strong.”

ASH TAYLOR (TITANS)

Freddy: “D. Ash had to make a couple of tackles early, he fell short. That was a bad miss, Ash. He had to set a standard early and [failed].”

Joey: “F. It was two misses on Jack Wighton where Jack just waltzed straight through. There’s two big parts of your game as a halfback, attack and defence and your attack comes off your defence. Get your body in front, use those shoulders. They just need to toughen up defensively, if he gets his defence right everything will flow off that. If you get that in your head and your aggressive defensively it flows to your attack, so get your defence right and everything will improve.”

NATHAN CLEARY (PANTHERS)

Freddy: “B+. Thought he killed it. There’s a lot of things he does on a footy field no one would really notice, diving on loose balls, a couple of tackles where they come up with errors, he also set up the match winning try, he kicked a 40/20. That’s what you’re going to get every week, B+ as a minimum, so look, he was great.”

Jarome Luai, Josh Mansour and Nathan Cleary of the Panthers celebrate their win (Getty)

Joey: “B. A 40/20 and he laid the final pass on to Kikau. He was a B, outstanding. Well done Nathan.”

KYLE FLANAGAN (ROOSTERS)

Joey: “C. New, building combinations, I think Boyd Cordner being out, tough for him and also Angus Crichton. He’ll get better and better and better and the Roosters will be top four.”

Freddy: “C+. He kicked a couple of goals which was good to see, and just building combos and he had no luck. He had a combination in the World Club Challenge that wasn’t there the week after, so straight away he’s been dealing with a new combination every week. He’ll only get better.”

JAHROME HUGHES (STORM)

Joey: “B. Two tries with kicks to Vunivalu, I thought he was sensational, doesn’t play like a regular halfback because he’s playing with that freak of nature Cameron Smith. Defended well, organised the team when he had to and his kicking game was outstanding, so well done Jahrome.”

Freddy: “B+. The first kick was a set one because they knew Jorge (Taufua) would race up, the second one was instinct where he got the ball, ad lib play, spotted it and nailed it and I thought that was a great play, he was a match winner.”

BEN HUNT (DRAGONS)

Freddy: “D. I thought they had plenty of ball, plenty of chances and I didn’t think he aimed up. But the poor bugger, he came out and criticised himself again. He always feels the need to come out and criticise himself, they should tell him there’s enough people out here that are going to do it, don’t criticise yourself.”

Dragons halfback Ben Hunt. (Getty)

Joey: “C. Put a few dead early … Late in the game he went to dunny half, Paul Vaughan dropped that ball when he went through the line, I think his best position’s dummy half. Corey Norman would slot in at halfback if they did that. Until Cameron McInnes comes back I think they should slot him in at dummy half, then that changes their whole attack. You attack out of dummy half, similar to the Melbourne Storm.”