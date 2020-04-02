joey’s-prediction-for-bulldogs-duo-after-sacking

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns believes Corey Harawira-Naera could soon be back in the NRL after he was deregistered over the Port Macquarie schoolgirl scandal but he’s not so sure about the other player involved, saying Jayden Okunbor’s career was hanging in the balance.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports the day after both players learned their fate at the end of a saga that turned the NRL upside down on the eve of Round 1, Johns made a distinction between the actions of Okunbor, who invited a girl back to his hotel room after meeting her on a school visit, and Hariwira-Naera who reportedly met the girl he hooked up with away from the school grounds.

“No, I don’t think so,” Johns replied when asked by James Bracey if both players’ careers were over.

“I don’t know the whole story. Harawira-Naera I think will be back. Okunbor it’s a different case, whatever he did, he got the young girl from school.

“Okunbor I think, maybe – I don’t know, but Harawira-Naera will be back.”

“They’re (Bulldogs) are the ones who get punished. I don’t know the ins and outs of what happens to the salary cap but as I said, Harawira-Naera within a year or two will pop up. He gets punished, but also the bulldogs get punished.

“I have to say, the Bulldogs in all of this should be applauded the way this was handled. You can see Andrew Hill and Dean Pay have been trying to change the culture at the club.”

When asked about whether or not the players need more education, Johns rubbished the idea, declaring players need to focus on other things and put their phones away.

“How much education can you give them?” he asked.

“I will give them some education, get your phones, put them in your bag and don’t get them out. Don’t look at social media, don’t get on social media it’s simple.

“A little bit of old school, don’t be knobheads, be smart.

“Go and buy a book, read some books. Watch Netflix, watch some movies or read a book, you might find you actually enjoy it.

“Put your phone away, it’s not real life.”