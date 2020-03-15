Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu could find himself in trouble following an awkward collision in the Storm’s match with the Manly Sea Eagles.
As Vunivalu ran up the field for a standard hit-up, he appeared to lead with a lifted knee.
The awkward tackle situation left NRL great Andrew Johns fuming, who believes the winger could receive a charge due to its potential danger for the players going in for the tackle.
“He lifted the Knee,” Andrew Johns said.
“That should’ve been a penalty, you can’t run like that. You can’t lift your knee, that’s dangerous.
“Wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a charge.”
After Johns slammed the collision in real time, replays appeared not long after and the Newcastle Knights legend declared Manly’s Dylan Walker a lucky man for not attempting to make a waist-high tackle.
“If Dylan Walker goes in for a waist tackle, he gets kneed in the head,” he said.
“You cannot run like that, that’s dangerous.”