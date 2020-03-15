Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu could find himself in trouble following an awkward collision in the Storm’s match with the Manly Sea Eagles.

As Vunivalu ran up the field for a standard hit-up, he appeared to lead with a lifted knee.

The awkward tackle situation left NRL great Andrew Johns fuming, who believes the winger could receive a charge due to its potential danger for the players going in for the tackle.

“He lifted the Knee,” Andrew Johns said.

“That should’ve been a penalty, you can’t run like that. You can’t lift your knee, that’s dangerous.

Vunivalu slammed for dangerous leap. (Nine) (Nine)

“Wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a charge.”

After Johns slammed the collision in real time, replays appeared not long after and the Newcastle Knights legend declared Manly’s Dylan Walker a lucky man for not attempting to make a waist-high tackle.

“If Dylan Walker goes in for a waist tackle, he gets kneed in the head,” he said.

“You cannot run like that, that’s dangerous.”