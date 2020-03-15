Home
Joey unloads on Storm star’s ‘dangerous’ flying knee
Joey unloads on Storm star’s ‘dangerous’ flying knee

Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu could find himself in trouble following an awkward collision in the Storm’s match with the Manly Sea Eagles.

As Vunivalu ran up the field for a standard hit-up, he appeared to lead with a lifted knee.

The awkward tackle situation left NRL great Andrew Johns fuming, who believes the winger could receive a charge due to its potential danger for the players going in for the tackle.

“He lifted the Knee,” Andrew Johns said.

“That should’ve been a penalty, you can’t run like that. You can’t lift your knee, that’s dangerous.

Vunivalu slammed for dangerous leap. (Nine) (Nine)

“Wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a charge.”

After Johns slammed the collision in real time, replays appeared not long after and the Newcastle Knights legend declared Manly’s Dylan Walker a lucky man for not attempting to make a waist-high tackle.

“If Dylan Walker goes in for a waist tackle, he gets kneed in the head,” he said.

“You cannot run like that, that’s dangerous.”

