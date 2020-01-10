‘Joelinton has to stay mentally tough’, says Steve Bruce, as he wrestles with problem of Newcastle’s £40m misfit

He is the £40 million striker who never looks like scoring, a player told last weekend by his own supporters that he is not fit to wear the Newcastle United shirt. Yet Steve Bruce is adamant it is not Joelinton’s ability that is in doubt, it is his mental strength.

Bruce has agonised over what to do with the Brazilian, whose form has deserted him as his confidence has drained to empty. He has not only looked a poor player and a monumental waste of money – his body language suggests he no longer wants to be on Tyneside.

Many fans have had enough. They have tried to be patient, but have not got any goals back and are now demanding things Joelinton does not seem equipped to deliver. He has never been a prolific striker, he had never played as a No 9 before moving to Newcastle and is no longer even able to hold the ball up or link play with his wingers and midfield. He has looked hopeless, yet Bruce has not lost hope.

He is trying desperately to help the 23 year-old through his ordeal, but admits, ultimately, it is down to Joelinton what happens next.

“The basics, he has to do better,” said Bruce, whose biggest problem as Newcastle manager has been the lack of goals. “All them [sic] things [goalscorers do] – getting across the near post, making runs to the far post – and ultimately taking a chance.

“He’s had two or three chances against Rochdale and didn’t take them and, unfortunately, he doesn’t get them often enough. We have to keep showing him on the training ground.

“As I keep saying, he’s young and a bit naive in that respect, so that’s what we have got to improve on. At this particular moment, he’s got to stay mentally strong and be tough enough to see it through because if he doesn’t, then it’s going to be even more difficult.