joel-dommett-reveals-what-he’s-doing-after-announcing-i’m-a-celebrity-extra-camp-has-been-axed

Following the news that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Extra Camp was being axed, Joel Dommett revealed he would be going back to his comedy roots instead.

Joel revealed that he would be heading out on his Unapologetic (If That’s OK?) stand-up tour and can’t wait to get back to live comedy after presenting.

He told Lorraine: ‘It’s my new tour and I’m really excited. I’ve had a busy year with The Masked Singer and I’m A Celeb and presenting things, and it’s been so nice to get back to doing what I love and doing stand up and going back into the clubs and working up a new set.

‘I’ve obviously had a fun year to talk about, I’ll talk about the wedding and what’s been going on.’

While Extra Camp may be no more, Joel was grateful for the opportunities that hosting the show has afforded him: ‘It’s been so nice and I’m just so thankful for it really.

‘It’s so nice to be able to go back every year and host the Extra show and appreciate how far it has all taken me. I’m really loving [stand-up] and I’m really excited to go back to all the theatres.

‘I just love stand-up so much, you have no edits and you don’t have to worry about TV stuff and producers and things like that.

‘You just come up with something in your brain and you say it out of your face and people like it.’

The former campmate and host of the spin-off show which used to follow the main I’m A Celebrity episode each night had revealed on Instagram that it was being axed for next year.

Joel told his followers: ‘Sad news – The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue.

‘It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts. The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame – they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that).

‘It is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots. I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made.

‘Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp.’

Lorraine is on ITV weekdays from 9am.





