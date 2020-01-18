joel-dommett-can’t-believe-extra-camp-wasn’t-axed-sooner

Joel Dommett can’t believe I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp wasn’t axed sooner.

The 34-year-old comedian has presented the I’m A Celeb… spin-off for the last two years.

He has now admitted that he is shocked it lasted until this year before ITV bosses dumped it.

Joe, Emily and Adam hosted 2019’s version (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Joel Dommett claims someone is lying about being on The Masked Singer

Joel told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a real shame, but I can’t believe it didn’t happen previously.

“It was clearly the most expensive after-show on television – and sadly after-shows are slowly dying off.”

However, Joel is worried that new faces will have a hard time breaking in to TV now that it has been axed.

After-shows are a thing of the past (Credit: ITV)

Joel, who hosted the latest season alongside Emily Attack and Adam Thomas – said: “I genuinely worry about how they are going to get newer names into the channel away from comedy shows.

“Panel shows are quite a scary place to be and Extra Camp was brilliant because you’re in at the deep end.”

Joel appeared on I’m A Celeb as a contestant in 2016, finishing second, and he thinks it was one of the best career decisions he ever made.

Joel hosted with Joe and Scarlett in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Louise Redknapp calls herself a ‘train wreck’

He said: “It was a real risk because comedians didn’t do it. If you did, comics would label you a ‘sell-out’.

“I was starting to get known for my Edinburgh shows and comics, especially, were saying, ‘That’s the worst decision, what is he doing?’

“But I just felt like it was good for me.

“I’m an upbeat guy, I’m not like a lot of comics who are a bit depressive — and it really paid off.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story