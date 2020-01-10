joel-dommett-almost-missed-his-own-wedding-for-the-masked-singer-and-that’s-commitment

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The Masked Singer might be everyone’s newest TV obsession, but there’s not many people that would consider missing their own wedding day for it… except Joel Dommett that is.

Joel revealed he almost had to make the difficult choice of whether to postpone his wedding to Hannah Cooper after being offered the job and finding out the filming dates might clash with his big day.

Speaking to Lorraine, Joel admitted he didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to work on the show – which he correctly predicted would be completely amazing.

He admitted: ‘My wife could tell. Basically I went outside for a phone call with my agent and they said they want me to do The Masked Singer and they said these are the dates.

‘And I came in to the house and I said to my wife: “Erm, I think I’ve just been given a really big opportunity, biggest of my life, but it’s the day of the wedding… Can we move it?”

‘And she was like “No…”, but luckily they managed to slide The Masked Singer back a little bit.’

Joel admitted the decision would have been difficult but ultimately he would have had to choose getting married, saying: ‘I would have of course picked the wedding…’

However, he did say that his wedding in Mykonos was without doubt the best day of his life, so it’s just as well he got to do both in the end.

Speaking about The Masked Singer, Joel revealed: ‘It’s insane, isn’t it? It’s so arresting for the eyes. Like imagine it from my perspective, I was stood next to a huge unicorn, hosting a primetime ITV show. I was like “Am I still drunk from Christmas?!” It’s so bizarre for me.’

He admitted he knows all of the identities of the singers now, but it’s a closely guarded secret as the rest of us furiously try and work it out.

Joel explained: ‘I now know because we have recorded them all but it’s so secretive, the whole thing is so unbelievably secretive.

‘Six producers on the whole show [know who the singers are]. I’ve never held such secrets, it’s so wonderful!’

Lorraine is on ITV weekdays from 9am, and The Masked Singer is on Saturday and Sunday from 8pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer Chameleon: Rita Ora gutted after celebrity is exposed despite that ‘distracting bulge’

MORE: The Masked Singer: Donny Osmond confirmed to replace Ken Jeong as judge by Davina McCall





