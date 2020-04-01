🔥Joe Wicks' PE Lessons and exercise videos raise £80,000 for the NHS🔥

Fitness sensation Joe Wicks revealed today on Good Morning Britain that he has raised £80,000 for the NHS in just one week.

The Body Coach-turned-nation’s-P.E-teacher, 33, has been hosting live classes at 9am, to keep children and adults active during this period of isolation.

He told GMB host Piers Morgan: “In the past week alone, the ad cents is almost at 100,000 US dollars [roughly £80,000] – every penny of every workout that we do from now and forever, all of the money is going to the NHS in the UK.”

Wicks continued: “I saw the views and it’s unprecedented. YouTube isn’t a massive part of my business, it’s something I do, it’s free content, I love sharing it.

“But obviously with the views comes more ad cents, the revenue, so I saw the number and I was blown away and said, ‘That number needs to go somewhere special’ and the NHS felt right. I’m so proud I’m doing that.”

Wicks took to Instagram on Tuesday to say that he was experiencing a low point for the first time during lockdown.

Joe Wicks workout from home with his Baby – In pictures

When asked by Morgan about this he said: “It was the first day yesterday where it caught up with me – lack of sleep, because I was doing interviews at midnight for Australia, then getting up at 7am and doing radio and breakfast stuff for the UK, I’ve been pulled in all directions.

“I’ve said yes to everything because I wanted to reach as many people.”

He also urged Piers to join in saying: “Piers, get involved! There’s parents and families for the first time ever getting up and exercising…

“My goal for all of this is to change the culture of fitness within a household.”

Wicks runs his PE lessons live from his TheBodyCoachTV YouTube account Monday to Friday at 9am.