🔥Joe Wicks fan fiction is the material to get you through lockdown🔥

Joe Wicks. The nation’s hero. Here to rescue children from a sedentary lifestyle during the coronavirus lockdown, and give parents a blissful thirty minutes of respite each morning.

Since his pledge to host live Instagram P.E classes for kids of all ages, personal trainer and author Joe Wicks (otherwise known as ‘The Body Coach’) has been met with praise and admiration for stepping in to do his part. Not only has he committed to teaching virtual classes every weekday, but he also managed to raise £80,000 for the NHS through ad revenue.

All of this wholesomeness apparently makes for perfect fan fiction love interest material. A story, called ‘P.E (Joe Wicks x Reader)’, from a user named HobiHands, has appeared on Wattpad – a platform dedicated to storytelling which anyone can sign up to. It follows the traditional fanfic template; inviting readers to place themselves in the role of the protagonist who is labelled as Y/N (‘your name’) and is meant to be read in instalments.

In this hilariously cringe-worthy yet inexplicably satisfying first offering, Y/N receives an out of the blue home visit from Joe Wicks himself. We won’t spoil the ending but expect a lot of winking from Joe, the atrocious misspelling of ‘chease’ and a very visceral description of the smell of eggs on Joe’s breath.

The material is hardly Shakespeare but it is nothing if not the perfect distraction from all of the doom and gloom of COVID-19 lockdown. It’s also a great throwback to the era of fanfiction that brought us guilty pleasure phenomenons like The Fifty Shades Trilogy. The books written by EL.James started off as an homage to Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight series and went on to sell more than 100 million copies worldwide.

During this enforced isolation, will we see more fanfic popping up? Will we see more coronavirus heroes of the moment receiving the Joe Wicks treatment? Will Y/N and Joe get to finish their living room workout in the next instalment? You’ll just have to read on.

