🔥Joe Wicks dresses up as Spiderman for fancy dress PE class🔥

Fitness star Joe Wicks donned a Spiderman costume for a special edition of his daily PE workout on YouTube.

Wicks, 33, dressed up as the superhero to lead Friday’s lesson and encouraged children around the country to wear costumes to take part too.

Many families shared pictures of their outfits on social media using the hashtag #fancydresspewithjoe – with some very cute results.

As the lesson progressed, Wicks read out messages from viewers all around the country and from further afield, with some children tuning in from California in the United States, and revealed what his viewers had decided to dress up as.

Wicks got into the spirit of Fancy Dress Friday (Joe Wicks)

#Fancydresspewithjoe quickly became a top trend on Twitter, along with #fancydressfriday, with plenty of mini Spiderpeople taking cues from Wicks – and other fantastic costumes from dinosaurs to Disney princesses.

Plenty of parents joined in too:

The YouTube star,also known as The Body Coach, has become the nation’s unofficial PE teacher since schools were closed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

He has been broadcasting 30 minute workouts for youngsters on weekdays on his channel, encouraging children to keep moving during the lockdown.

Earlier this week, Wicks revealed that his lessons have so far raised around £80,000 in advertising revenue from YouTube, which he will donate to the NHS.

“In the past week alone, the ad cents is almost at $100,000 [approximately £80,000] – every penny of every workout that we do from now and forever, all of that money is going to the NHS in the UK,” he said.

“I saw the views and it’s unprecedented. YouTube isn’t a massive part of my business, it’s something I do, it’s free content,” he continued.

“I love sharing it, but obviously with the views comes more ad cents, the revenue, so I saw the number and I was blown away and said, ‘That number needs to go somewhere special’ and the NHS felt right.

“I’m so proud I’m doing that.”