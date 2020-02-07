joe-walsh-ends-bid-for-2020-gop-presidential-nomination

Joe Walsh ends bid for 2020 GOP presidential nomination

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh has dropped out of the Republican race for president, he announced on Twitter Friday morning. 

Walsh’s chances were slim, facing a president with the full backing of his party. Walsh has been a longtime critic of the president. 
“I’m suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I’m committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November. I can’t do it alone. Join me at http://joewalsh.org,” Walsh posted to Twitter.

Walsh got 1% in the GOP Iowa caucuses, which were called for Mr. Trump early on Tuesday evening. 
Walsh’s campaign raised nearly half a million dollars. Walsh announced his candidacy to challenge the president in August 2019, arguing the president is unfit for office. 

