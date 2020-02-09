joe-russo-has-a-three-word-take-on-kevin-feige’s-star-wars-movie-plans

Director Joe Russo has worked with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige on four MCU films at this point from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Avengers: Endgame, so they know each other pretty well. It raised some eyebrows when Kevin Feige was announced to be making a Star Wars movie. He doesn’t have enough going on with MCU Phase 4 and 5? But Endgame co-director Russo understands that, if anything, Star Wars was #1 for Feige long before Iron Man:

Star Wars is Kevin’s first and true love. He’s a man who has a very, very large basement filled with enough Star Wars paraphernalia to fill a museum. Whatever he does with it is going to be passionate, emotional, and unique.

Passionate, emotional, and unique. That’s the three-word take from Joe Russo to THR. Interesting. Passionate and emotional. Passion is certainly a good word to describe he Star Wars fandom at large. If anyone can bring them together (it’s Jon Favreau with The Mandalorian) it’s MCU architect Kevin Feige.

It’s certainly not new to hear Kevin Feige is a hardcore Star Wars fan, and he’s pointed out tributes to Star Wars in MCU films. I wonder if he’s talked about his ideas for Star Wars movies while giving tours of his very large basement collection.

Star Wars is taking a hiatus on the film front after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which closed out the nine-film Skywalker Saga to lukewarm effect.

Disney boss Bob Iger recently noted the priority in the next few years is television. That makes sense after the success of The Mandalorian, which may get some spinoffs. More series based off Star Wars films are coming, including shows following young-ish Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One’s Cassian Andor.

As far as we know, though, Kevin Feige is still making a Star Wars movie. That could change — it’s not like he doesn’t have his own toes in the Disney TV world through Marvel Studios’ upcoming MCU shows. So far, here’s what Kevin Feige has said about his Star Wars plans:

I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe. But that’s sort of all that can be said for now.

Vague, but that’s not surprising. Taika Waititi — another Marvel stalwart — has also reportedly been eyed for a Star Wars movie, after taking a spin behind-the-wheel of The Mandalorian Season 1. In terms of other Star Wars directors, The Game of Thrones guys are out and Rian Johnson is apparently in limbo.

Are you curious to see what Kevin Feige does with his Star Wars movie? Just confused why he’s even making a Star Wars movie when he has the MCU to run? Hoping he makes it a Star Wars TV series instead? No thoughts at all?