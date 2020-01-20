joe-root-hails-‘wonderful’-ollie-pope-after-england-thump-south-africa-and-provides-jofra-archer-injury-update

Joe Root hailed Ollie Pope as a ‘wonderful talent’ after his century helped England secure an emphatic victory over South Africa in the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

Highly-rated Surrey batsman Pope scored his maiden Test hundred as England sealed their biggest away win in more than nine years to move 2-1 up with one match left in the series.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a superb start to his international career and scored back-to-back fifties before reaching three figures for the first time for England.

Pope’s ton helped England recover from 148-4 to post 499-9 declared in Port Elizabeth and the tourists only had to bat once after bowling South Africa out for 209 and 237.

‘He’s a wonderful talent – he has got such a brilliant game on him,’ England captain Root said of Pope. ‘Once they believe they can be there, the sky is the limit for them.

‘For him to do it this week was a massive marker for himself and Test cricket in general.

‘You’re seeing a very talented young player show that he’s ready for this, he’s hungry for runs and he wants to make it count when he gets in.’

Pope is one of a number of young players currently thriving in England’s Test team, with 22-year-old Dom Bess claiming his maiden Test five-wicket haul in Port Elizabeth and 24-year-old Dom Sibley scoring a ton in last week’s series-levelling Cape Town win.

‘The guys are listening to my message, the way we want to play the game,’ Root added. ‘We’ve got a lot of learning to do and we want to keep getting better.

‘Now we’re starting to see results, it’s feeding through the group. Long may that continue.’

Pope shared a superb 203-run partnership with fellow centurion Ben Stokes in Port Elizabeth before taking six catches – including two brilliant efforts at short leg – in the innings-and-53-run win.

The Man of the Match said: ‘It [his century] was an amazing feeling but it wouldn’t have counted for much if we didn’t win the game. To get over the line this morning is an even better feeling.

‘To bat with Stokesy is a privilege. He gets better and better. He is awesome to watch.’

England World Cup hero Jofra Archer has missed the last two Tests with an elbow problem but is expected to be in contention for the final match of the series, which starts at the Wanderers on Friday.

On Archer’s fitness, Root said: ‘It is hard to say when we have got lot a on our plate in the middle. It has not been the first thing on my mind.

‘The fact he is back bowling is a good sign. It is a big couple of days. It would be nice to have that option going into selecting that team for the fourth Test.’

