joe-rogan-and-tom-segura-slam-gal-gadot-led-‘imagine’-video

Near the beginning of the week, Gal Gadot and a slew of other celebrities released a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” on Gadot’s account. Gadot kicked off the clip by telling her viewers that she felt inspired by a video of a man playing the trumpet in Italy for other people in the community.

The video, as well-intentioned as it might’ve been, didn’t go over well with the vast majority of social media users, including a few celebrities. The stand-up comedian community was particularly critical, including Joe Rogan, who, on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, joked about just how bad it was.

Complex picked up on a tweet from an anonymous user earlier this week in which a clip showing Rogan and Tom Segura was on display. In the video, Joe trashed the “Imagine” rendition and refers to those who made it as “f*cking idiot(s).”

Rogan said on the podcast that now wasn’t the best time to tell the world there “was no heaven,” especially as their “grammy” is about to die. The stand-up comedian went on to joke that nearly everyone in the video wasn’t the best singer either. They shouldn’t have even done it, the podcaster explained.

Segura, also a comedian who was sitting across from Joe, joked that he just lost his job at the “meatpacking plant, but Gal Gadot sang ‘Imagine,’” sarcastically insinuating that he was feeling a lot better having watched the video.

Rogan said had he been asked to participate in the video, he would’ve said it was a “ridiculous idea” that wasn’t self-aware. According to Rogan, social media has exposed many celebrities and entertainers as “real dorks,” adding that some people get “real self-indulgent and self-righteous.”

On the other hand, however, Rogan went on to give props to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Wilson released a video recently in which she sang the song, “Hip Hop Hooray,” from Naughty By Nature. The comic noted its lack of pretentiousness. As it was previously reported, Tom and his wife, Rita, were diagnosed with COVID-19 near the beginning of the pandemic.



