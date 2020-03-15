Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seen getting cosy amid pregnancy rumours

Joe Jonas recently, shared a sweet snap cosying up with Sophie Turner as the pregnancy rumours continue to swirl around the pair. This clearly shows that the two are still much in love despite fewer public appearances together.

Smiling for a mirror selfie, Joe took the time to share the sweet picture of him and his wife, as well as a picture with his mum for the International Women’s Day celebrated worldwide on 8th March.

Joe has a total of 13 million Instagram followers. He shared the picture with a caption that read, “To all the badass women in my life happy #internationalwomensday here’s a couple of extra-special ones love you @sophiet love ya @mamadjonas.”

Sophie Turner says that she met Joe in a drive bar back in 2016, and some sparks ignited between the two. A year later, Joe proposed her and the two made their relationship official by posting the news publicly in October 2017. The much in love couple got married in May 2019. Turner says that Joe Jonas loves her more than he loves himself, and he wants to see her find her happiness.

Recently it was reported that Sophie and Joe will welcome their first child together this summer, nine months after the couple got married. She and Jonas are “keeping things very hush but their friends and family are super excited for them”, an insider divulged at the time.

Neither of the two has commented on the pregnancy news, Although the two have been spotted out together a few times in recent weeks, with Turner wearing baggy clothing or using bags or other items to hide her baby bump.

The couple attended the Grammy Awards together in January and were spotted in London days later with Turner wearing a baggy sweatshirt.