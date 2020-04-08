joe-exotic-infected-by-coronavirus-?-transferred-to-medical-facility-following-isolation,-read-the-full-story-here.

The subject of Netflix’s hit documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Joe Exotic has been moved to a prison medical centre from coronavirus isolation. According to inmate records, Exotic has been at the Federal Bureau of Prisons-operated at Texas since the Thursday of last week. Joe was positioned in coronavirus isolation subsequent to his transfer from the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma, to a medical centre in Texas.

Who is Joe Exotic?

Joseph Maldonado-Passage was born in 1963 and spent the early years of his childhood growing up on a farm in Kansas, where he was very fond of animals. After a few career shifts which saw him becoming a Police officer in Texas to owning a pet store, Joe bought the Wynnewood, Oklahoma ranch, and transformed it into the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Memorial Park (after his late brother’s name), which became better known as the G.W. Zoo. Joe put hundreds of exotic animals into his private ranch and that led to a series of altercations with animal rights activists. Things started getting serious when Joe Exotic was arrested for a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin as well as violating the Endangered Species Act and fabricating wildlife records. He went to trial in March 2019, was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment for his crimes.

Why was Joe Exotic shifted to a prison medical centre?

Joe was quarantined as a precaution upon his arrival at the prison because he was possibly exposed to different inmates during a stay at a different prison.

Did Joe Exotic get infected by coronavirus?

According to Exotic’s Facebook, he did not have the coronavirus.

“Joe DOES NOT have the COVID-19 virus, he’s in a 14-day quarantine because he was transferred from another facility,” the post read.

Dillon Passage, the husband of Joe Passage spoke to Andy Cohen about his husband’s transfer to the medical centre. Dillion said that he used to talk to his husband three to five times a day but hasn’t spoken to him since he was put in isolation at the medical centre in Texas.

Precautions are being taken since 195 federal inmates and 63 prison staff have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday. There have been 8 inmate deaths till now.