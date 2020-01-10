joe-denly’s-wickets-highlight-versatility-blindspot:-batsmen-who-bowl-are-just-as-valuable-as-tailenders-who-make-runs

“It’s well-documented that we’re not expecting the lower order to provide a major source of runs in a Test match,” said Graham Gooch, England’s tour manager in Australia in 1998. Gooch, naturally, was spectacularly vindicated.

A year later, England fielded Alan Mullally, Phil Tufnell and Ed Giddins at nine-10-11 in a Test in 1999: a joke not so much with one punchline as three. While England long undervalued tail-end runs, other countries – Australia, New Zealand and South Africa – were quicker in focusing on extracting extra value from their lower order.

The heightened focus on tail-end batting has been a manifestation of cricket’s age of hyper-professionalism, and the desire to extract every iota of value out of each player. Yet the logical corollary – extracting every iota of bowling value out of batsmen – has been comparatively ignored. If this partly reflects the fundamental imbalance in cricket – the worst batsmen in the team still has to bat, while the worst bowlers do not need to bowl – it still points to a way for teams to gain an edge.

When JP Duminy made his Test debut for South Africa in 2008, he had taken 19 wickets with his off-spin in 48 first-class matches in his entire career. Naturally, then, Duminy was picked by South Africa exclusively as a batsman, and didn’t bowl a ball in his first two Tests. But Duminy continually paid heed to honing his spin. He took 42 wickets in 46 Tests at a very respectable 38.1 apiece – giving a useful change option, providing insurance if South Africa misread a pitch and bowling more in Asia. Duminy was never exactly an all-rounder, but nor would he have played as many Tests – or been as useful to a team he helped to world No1 – without his bowling.

On Duminy’s home ground in Cape Town, Joe Denly offered a glimpse of the bowling value that top-order batsmen can provide. Like Duminy, Denly has been selected overwhelmingly for his batting. But, like Duminy, Denly’s bowling – in the right conditions and to the right batsmen – could be of use to his side and increase his worth as a player. Denly’s two top-order wickets in the fourth innings were crucial in England clinching victory with 50 balls remaining.