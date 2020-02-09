joe-denly-fifty-helps-england-level-south-africa-odi-series-as-spinners-moeen-ali-and-adil-rashid-shine

Joe Denly’s second half-century in as many innings helped England to a two-wicket victory in the Third ODI of their series in South Africa, despite a late wobble.

The Kent man hit 66 off 78 balls, to go with the 87 he had scored in the series opener on Tuesday, as England chased a target of 257 with 6.4 overs to spare. The result means the series finishes level after Friday’s Second ODI had been washed out.

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali were recalled to the England side, the Worcestershire all-rounder making his first international appearance since the pool stage of last summer’s World Cup, and impressed, taking four wickets between them, while seamer Saqib Mahmood picked up his first ODI scalp when bowling opener Reeza Hendricks, as South Africa scored 256-7 off their 50 overs.

That total came in large part thanks to scores of 69 from Quinton de Kock and David Miller, the latter finishing not out, as England rediscovered the knack of taking wickets in the middle overs that had cost them the first game, though an expensive spell at the death from Chris Jordan made the target a little more substantial than it might have been.

Jonny Bairstow (42 off 23) and Jason Roy (21 off 21) got off to their customary flying start, but both fell in quick succession and were followed by captain Eoin Morgan, for nine, to leave England 86-3.

Joe Root (49) and Denly steadied the ship, sharing a partnership of 76 for the fourth wicket, and by the time the former fell to the bowling of Tabrazi Shamsi the tourists were well on track.

There was concern when Tom Banton, who scored a run-a-ball 32 before becoming Beuran Hendricks’ third victim, Denly and Tom Curran departed in successive overs, before Rashid was caught behind of Lungi Ngidi as England faltered from 232-4 to 252-8.

However, Ali’s return adds further batting depth to the line-up and he steered England home with an unbeaten 17 off 16 deliveries.