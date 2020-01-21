Home NEWS Joe Cole reveals how Frank Lampard will react to Arsenal draw

Joe Cole believes Frank Lampard will be ‘furious’ with his Chelsea side for throwing away two one-goal leads as they could only muster a 2-2 draw against 10-man Arsenal.

Jorginho had put Chelsea in front from the spot after David Luiz was sent off for pulling down Tammy Abraham – who had been put through after a horrendous error from Shkodran Mustafi – but Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on an N’Golo Kante slip as part of an 80-yard sprint to level things up.

Cesar Azpilicueta put Chelsea back in front with six minutes to go before fellow right-back Hector Bellerin curled a low left-footed shot into the far corner to take a point back to the Emirates.

After losing 1-0 to Newcastle at the weekend, Lampard would have been expecting a reaction from his players and former Chelsea and England team-mate Cole thinks he will be enraged by how his team performed.

‘Frank will be furious with that,’ Cole told BT Sport. ‘It wasn’t a great performance.

Regardless of how they managed the game when Arsenal went down to 10 men, he addressed problems before at the Newcastle game, I don’t think he got any answers today.

There wasn’t enough clear cut chances created against a weak Arsenal back four when David Luiz was sent off. Not a good performance from Chelsea, not a good night.

‘And it shows although he’s done very, very well there’s still a lot of improvements to make. These lads will have to pick themselves up tonight because that’s two points lost for Chelsea.’

Martin Keown added: ‘That is some performance from Martinelli. Arsenal showed real character after going down to ten men. That’s worrying for Chelsea, who are stuttering at the moment.’


