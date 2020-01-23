joe-cole-and-paul-ince-agree-on-the-‘first-name’-man-utd-and-chelsea-should-be-signing-in-january

Joe Cole and Paul Ince both agree Wolves striker Raul Jimenez should be the ‘first name’ Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are looking to sign in January.

All three Premier League giants are on the hunt for a new attacker in the winter transfer window, with Edinson Cavani among the names to be linked.

But Ince and Cole think United, Chelsea and Spurs should be looking closer to home.

Jimenez, 28, has 10 goals and six assists in 22 Premier League starts this season for Champions League hopefuls Wolves, and former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Ince believes he’s got everything to be considered ‘world class’.

Ince told BT Sport: ‘He’s got all the attributes you want to be a world-class striker.

‘You think about Totteham need a striker, United are looking for striker, Chelsea now… it’s surprising that his name is not being thrown about.’

Former Chelsea ace Cole added: ‘Wolves fans won’t thank me for saying it but if I’m Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United and you’ve got a chequebook ready to go, he’s the first name.

‘If you want someone to make an instant impact on your team, you want someone to tick boxes, who knows the league, knows the flow of English football.

‘It’s all well and good being part of a project but when Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham come for you, it may turn your head.

‘For me, he could quite easily play for any one of those teams because he’s got so much ability. He’s one of my favourite players to watch.

Former Spurs target man Peter Crouch continued: ‘If I’m one of those big teams I’d be coming in for someone like that.

‘He’s an all-round centre-forward. He’s scoring goals, he’s making goals, he’s link up play is good, he’s good in the air.

‘I’m surprised he hasn’t been linked with some big, big moves because he’s been doing this for a couple of years now.’

