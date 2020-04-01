joe-buck’s-home-video-play-by-play-has-led-some-to-send-him-sex-tapes

It started with a harmless idea from legendary FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck: To entertain sports fans by doing play-by-play calls of their home videos during the United States’ mitigation efforts against the coronavirus outbreak. It turned nasty, in something anyone that frequents the internet could’ve seen coming, as fans sent all sorts of videos to Buck hoping he would commentate on.

Sex tapes began to appear in Buck’s inbox as he sifted through new material, as he told Newsweek.

“You have to go through these videos like the Zapruder film because you’re worried that there’s going to be something in the background, there’s going to be something hidden like a Highlights Magazine that we should not focus on,” Buck said, “but it’s still there and it becomes some internet thing where I put my voice to something that I shouldn’t have.”

While Buck did not say it dissuaded him from continuing the fun project, it’s created a certain level of attentiveness he wasn’t expecting to need for the harmless idea. Don’t count Buck out from one day doing a play by play call of such a video, however. For now, it’s baseball and football, but who knows what could come next.

“Maybe later in life, but not now,” Buck said. “I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to.”