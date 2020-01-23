joe-biden-won’t-be-part-of-witness-swap-in-trump’s-senate-trial

January 23, 2020 | 8: 47am

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he won’t be part of a witness swap that would have him testify at the Senate impeachment trial in exchange for appearances by former and current Trump administration officials.

“The reason why I would not make the deal, the bottom line is, I, this is a constitutional issue. And we’re not going to turn it into a farce, into some kind of political theater,” the former vice president told a crowd at a campaign event in Iowa on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post. “They’re trying to do that. I want no part of that.”

Biden was asked by a voter if he considered testifying or allowing his son, Hunter, to be a witness in return for the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney at President Trump’s Senate trial.

“I’m not going to play his game,” Biden added. “The Senate job is now to try him. My job is to beat him.”

Democrats have urged senators to have Bolton testify because they say he has first-hand knowledge of Trump’s July phone call with the Ukrainian president in which Trump asked him to launch an investigation into the Bidens.

Trump and his Republican allies claim Biden forced out a Ukrainian prosecutor because he was investigating a Ukrainian energy company that employed his son, Hunter, on its board.

The matter is at the heart of the impeachment trial.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff, who’s leading the team of House Democrats presenting the case against Trump in the Senate, rejected any idea of a witness swap.

“This isn’t a fantasy football trade,” Schiff told reporters on Wednesday. “This isn’t, ‘We will offer you this, if you give us that’ or offer a witness irrelevant and immaterial with no relevant testimony but a witness that allows us to smear a presidential candidate if you give us a witness. That’s not a trade. Trials aren’t trades for witnesses.”

Joe Biden and Hunter Biden REUTERS

Schumer said it’s not an issue.

“I think that’s off the table. First of all the Republicans have the right to bring in any witness they want. They haven’t wanted to and that trade is not on the table,” Schumer said.