Joe Biden Makes Major Announcement In Democratic Debate Against Bernie Sanders

A few hours ago, the Democratic debate ended where former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders went at it on several issues, including the coronavirus, the economy, President Donald Trump, and took the opportunity to speak about their potential running mates.

The pair started with what appeared to be a conversation but later clashed during what may be the last Democratic debate that took place at the CNN Studios in Washington, D.C.

During the debate, Biden made significant news by officially announcing that if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination, he is fully committed to choosing a woman to be his vice president.

Barack Obama’s former vice president explained: “I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president. There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow.”

He added: “Number one, I committed that if I’m elected president, to have an opportunity to appoint someone to the courts who will be — I will appoint the first black woman to the courts.”

He went on to say: “Secondly, if I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country, and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president. There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

CNN moderator Dana Bash seemed to be startled by the news and asked Biden again if he was committing on live TV to picking a woman to be his running mate after he answered a separate question, and the former vice president replied affirmatively “Yes.”

When Sen. Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, was asked if he won the Democratic candidate nomination if he would call a woman, he said he would “in all likelihood.”

The 78-year-old Vermont Senator added: “There are progressive women out there.”

The list of potential women in the running to be VP includes war hero Tammy Duckworth, Oprah Winfrey, former Georgia House of Representatives Member Stacey Abrams, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, California Senator Kamala Harris, New Hampshire Junior Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and New Hampshire Junior Senator Maggie Hassan.

Biden is expected to win the Democratic nomination for president.



