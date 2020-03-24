joe-biden-has-enlisted-barack-obama-to-help-him-make-this-very-important-decision

While Joe Biden is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is busy searching for the best woman who can be his vice president.

Over the weekend, the Democrat from Delaware called in during a fundraiser that took place in Georgia, and he explained that he is vetting seven politicians for the high-profile job.

Biden also confessed that he has been talking to former President Barack Obama about his decision. This is what Biden said about the potential vice presidential pick: “The most important thing — and I’ve actually talked to Barack about this — the most important thing is that there has to be someone who, the day after they’re picked, is prepared to be president of the United States of America if something happened.”

While Biden did not reveal the names of the women, he is eyeing for the job he did tell donors that the vetting process “vigorous,” and it will begin in a “matter of weeks.”

Biden said he wants a person who is prepared on day one and added: “They have to be prepared. Once I pick someone, God willing, if I’m the nominee, that there’s not going to be any snafu. I have to pick someone if, God forbid, tomorrow if I contracted what my son had or something like that, that the person is ready on day one to be president of the United States.”

He continued: “But the second criteria is I would very much like my administration to look like the country like Barack and our administration looked like.”

Biden also addressed the reports that Donald Trump is thinking about postponing the general election because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden said the 2020 presidential election should take place and added: “We voted in the middle of the Civil War. We voted in the middle of World War I and II. And so the idea of postponing the electoral process is just, seems to me, out of the question.”

Some of the names circulating as Biden’s VP are Tammy Duckworth, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Laura Kelly, and Gretchen Whitmer.



