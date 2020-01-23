jodie-whittaker-will-return-as-the-doctor-for-at-least-one-more-series

It looks like Jodie Whittaker will have at least one more series worth of adventures in time and space – after the Doctor Who star let slip that she would be returning for another run.

Whittaker is currently starring in her second series as the iconic character, and has broadly won acclaim for her turn as the first female Doctor in the show’s history.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said, “I’m doing another season. That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie!”

It’s not yet clear whether Whittaker’s full cohort of companions, played by Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh, will return – but with Whittaker already signed on it seems likely that we can expect the ‘fam’ to be back too.

Whittaker also spoke about the joy that playing the character has brought her. She said, “I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

Whittaker’s spell as the Doctor has already seen her do battle with all sorts of new monsters, travel to a variety of interesting historical periods and reignite her rivalry with the Doctor’s nemisis the Master.

And later this series some other old foes are set to return, including the Judoon and one of the most iconic of all Who villains – the Cybermen.

Doctor Who continues on Sunday 26th January at 7.10pm on BBC One.