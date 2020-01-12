jodie-whittaker-teases-doctor-who’s-long-term-plans-for-timeless-child-mystery

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker has teased that the Timeless Child mystery which is laid down in the opening Spyfall episodes of series 12 could be a long way from being solved.

The timelord and her Tardis full of pals encountered a newly regenerated version of The Master in the episodes, played by Sacha Dhawan, who burned his and The Doctor’s home planet of Gallifrey to the ground.

Explaining why, he sinisterly told The Doctor: ‘I had to make them pay for what I discovered. They lied to us.

‘The founding fathers of Gallifrey…everything we were told was a lie.’

‘We’re not who we think, you or I,’ he continued. ‘The whole existence of our species, built on the lie of the Timeless Child.’

He added that it was ‘buried in the Time Lords’ identities’ but buried within memory to the point of being forgotten – until now, and with his discovery, that it.

But what does that exactly mean for the lore of the show, and what does that mean going forward?

Speaking of the plot development, Jodie said that fans need to buckle in – because answers are going to take a while to actually get here.

‘These things that maybe feel as if they were in an episode of season 11 and then forgotten about, weren’t. And I think you don’t necessarily always rush to get the answer,’ she said on a panel at New York’s Paley Centre (via Cultbox).

But she was quick to add: ‘So it’s not to say that you won’t discover something. You’re not going to be denied. But the beauty of this show is that it goes on and on and on.

‘So maybe some things, a few, are answered and maybe some things aren’t and I think that’s why you’ve got to keep watching.’

The fallout of what The Doctor discovered can be felt tonight, when we return to see her for the first time since she was given the cryptic as hell message from her frenemy.

Called Orphan 55, The Doctor as well as pals Yas (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) head off on holiday that soon becomes a major issue for them as monsters attack the resort they’re staying at.

Never a dull day for these lot, is there?

Doctor Who airs tonight at 7.10pm on BBC One.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer UK fans convinced they know who Duck is – and it all points to Skin from Skunk Anansie

MORE: The Masked Singer UK: Viewers in shock after Chameleon revealed as The Darkness star Justin Hawkins





