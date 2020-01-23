jodie-whittaker-accidentally-lets-slip-she’s-doing-another-series-of-doctor-who:-‘i’m-not-supposed-to-say’

Jodie Whittaker is sticking with Doctor Who for at least one more series and that’s a promise.

The 37-year-old was announced the Thirteenth Doctor back in 2017 and at this point we don’t need to explain why her appointment as the genderless Time Lord was such a pivotal moment for British television.

And just midway through her second stint on Doctor Who, Jodie, albeit accidentally, let slip she’s not going anywhere just yet.

‘I’m doing another season,’ she spilled to Entertainment Weekly. ‘That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie.’

Naturally, the time will come when the star will give up her place as the Doctor to another fortunate actor, no doubt leaving the TARDIS in very safe hands.

‘I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight,’ she added.

During the latest run of Doctor Who we’ve already seen the reveal of the new Master (played by Sacha Dhawan) as well as cameos from Inbetweeners star James Buckley and Goran Višnjić – aka Dr. Luka Kovač – who starred as famous Serbian inventor Nikola Tesla, the man responsible for our current electrical system.

But, really, Whovians are patiently waiting for the return of The Cybermen, whose comeback will be unlike anything we’ve seen from them before.

‘They’ve got a lot of presence on set,’ Jodie continued. ‘When they move in unison, it’s incredible. It’s really exciting.’

Doctor Who continues this Sunday on BBC One.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Doctor Who pay touching tribute to late fan by naming new character after him

MORE: Doctor draws amazing cartoons on dressings so kids aren’t scared by their scars after surgery