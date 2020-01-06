jodie-comer-and-andrew-scott-laugh-off-golden-globes-snub-as-phoebe-waller-bridge-wins-big

Jodie Comer and Andrew Scott saw the funny side to their Golden Globes snub as they (literally) battled it out over an award after the show.

Kicking off the award season in style, Sunday night’s Globes saw both actors receive their first ever nominations for their work with collaborator and all round talented lady Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

But after being snubbed for their performances in Killing Eve and Fleabag respectively – we know, we’re outraged too – the talented pair managed to keep a good sense of humour about the night as they posed backstage fighting over a trophy.

‘It’s just a thrill to be nominated…’ Jodie wrote as she shared the snap on Instagram.

Honestly, given by the manic look in Andrew’s eye, we’ll be surprised if that award doesn’t mysteriously turn up in the Irish actor’s living room without anyone noticing…

With Fleabag winning big on a monumental night for British talent, PWB made sure to pay homage to her on-screen partner for his portrayal of the Hot Priest as she was named best actress in a comedy series.

‘He could have chemistry with a pebble’, she joked, adding: ‘I loved being Andrew’s pebble in this. Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season.’

The show later picked up one of the night’s biggest awards, as the Fleabag cast beat out Barry, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Politician to the gong for best musical or comedy.

Joined by her co-stars Sian Clifford and Brett Gelman on the stage, Phoebe used the opportunity to thank Barack Obama for acknowledging Fleabag in his end of year TV list despite *thatmasturbation scene.

‘I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list,’ she joked. ‘And as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.

‘And if you don’t get that, please watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly.’

Contents 1 Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List 2 SPECIAL AWARDS:

SPECIAL AWARDS: 3 FILM CATEGORIES:

FILM CATEGORIES: 4 TV CATEGORIES



Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

