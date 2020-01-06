joaquin-phoenix-scolds-fellow-hollywood-stars-for-taking-private-jets-in-expletive-ridden-golden-globes-speech

Using his platform to call to action his Hollywood comrades in tackling climate change, Joaquin Phoenix took to the Golden Globes stage and took aim at the carbon footprint of his colleagues.

In his rambling speech, as he accepted the best actor in a motion picture – drama award overnight, Joaquin tested the censors with many an F-word thrown in.

He began, as editors hovered over the bleep button: ‘Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat. But the boat is fking rocked.’

To be fair, it was hard to hear a lot of his speech, which was silenced on the telecast – but the laughs of the audience suggest he had some worthy comments.

The star went on to speak about the horrendous fires taking over Australia in reference to the ongoing climate change crisis as he suggested his peers could all do their part in saving the world.

‘I have not always been a virtuous man, I’m learning so much and so many of you in this room have given me multiple opportunities to get it right,’ he told the crowd. ‘And I’m deeply grateful.

‘I hope together we can be unified and actually make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes have to take those responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives.

‘We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs…’

Never one to point the finger solely at others, Joaquin added he was working to do better, as he praised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for switching to a vegan menu, hailing the ‘bold move of making tonight plant-based’.

He added: ‘It really sends a powerful message.’

Joaquin also paid tribute to his fellow nominees as he emotionally stated: ‘I feel honoured to be mentioned with you’.

‘Some of you I reached out to personally, still I’m a little too intimidated by, even though we share the same agent,’ he joked. ‘Hi Christian [Bale]. You’re not here.’

After he thanked Joker director Toff Phillips he turned his attention to fiancé Rooney Mara, who was in the crowd watching on.

Choking up, he simply added: ‘Rooney, I love you.’

Beating the likes of Christian (who was nominated for Le Mans 66/Ford Vs Ferrari) and Adam Driver (Marriage Story) to the best actor plaudit, Joaquin’s win caps off a controversial run for Joker, which divided audiences with its violent storyline.

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

