joaquin-phoenix-comforts-pigs-as-he-heads-to-slaughterhouse-vigil-in-sag-awards-suit

After his Screen Actors Guild Awards win for Joker, Joaquin Phoenix went straight to a vigil at a slaughterhouse – still in his swanky Stella McCartney suit.

The star wasn’t keen on celebrating well into the night with his Hollywood chums, instead wanting to use his star might to bring awareness to the treatment of animals and lending his support to the pigs.

Not long after picking up the gong for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role he quickly made his way to the Farmer John Cloughtery Packing Co in an event hosted by Los Angeles Animal Save as they watched pigs enter the abattoir.

Footage of Joaquin attending the vigil was shared on Facebook, as he said in a video to outlet Jane Unchained: ‘Most people don’t really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry. I’ve seen it for what it is, so I have to be here.’

He continued: ‘We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is. We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants and it’s a lie.

‘I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do that. Those of us that have seen it for what it really is, we have an obligation to expose it, so I have to be here.’

The star has been known for his activism, and was one of the people behind the groundbreaking move for the Golden Globes to serve an entirely vegan meal earlier this month.

The week after, the Critics Choice Awards followed in its meal choice, while Stella McCartney revealed the suit that had been designed for the Oscar nominee would be worn throughout the awards show run – rather than have Joaquin wastefully donning different outfits each time.

‘As heartbreaking as it is when we’re here giving water to the pigs I have a certain optimism in our community and how committed everyone is,’ the actor said of how receptive people have been to his activism.

He added: ‘People come down here week after week after week so I had to come here tonight and support and it’s a little antidote to what I was just given, so I’m blessed to be here.’





