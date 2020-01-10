joaquin-phoenix-and-martin-sheen-‘detained-by-police’-after-taking-part-in-jane-fonda-climate-change-protest

Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen are just two of the actors who were said to have been arrested by police after taking part in a protest against climate change organised by actress Jane Fonda.

The two stars had been attending the latest of Jane’s Fire Drill Friday’s protests, held at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., when they were said to have been taken into custody by the capitol police, according to reports.

Footage obtained by TMZ also showed Joaquin and Martin being led away from the scene by officers.

Protesters had been warned by officers that arrests were imminent if they did not cooperate.

Jane Fonda was also present at today’s protest, and she also plans to be involved in future protests which will be held in California, with the first planned for 7 February in Los Angeles.

The 82-year-old is no stranger to standing up for what she believes in – she was first arrested back in October, after taking to the US Capitol building to protest against climate change.

And the Grace And Frankie star has proved to be very dedicated when it comes to climate change, as she continues to hold regular protests fighting against it every Friday – and she plans to keep getting arrested too.

‘I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [television] series and I’m going to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,’ she previously told The Washington Post.

‘It’ll be called Fire Drill Friday and we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.’

Following her first arrest in October, Jane was arrested a further three times in consecutive weeks for her continued involvement in the protests.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Joaquin and Martin for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island: Body of missing 12-year-old schoolgirl found dumped 5 miles from villa

MORE: Harry Styles reveals his first celebrity crush was Jennifer Aniston after opening up on sexuality





