Joao Moutinho exclusive interview: I absolutely hate losing. It’s in me, in my blood. I have to win’

It is less than 24 hours since Wolves’s defeat to rejuvenated Watford, and at the Compton training ground a message is relayed that João Moutinho might not be in the best of moods.
The masterful midfielder whom the Wolves supporters serenade with “he’s five foot seven, he’s football heaven” is renowned for taking defeat hard, a pure winner whether it be Premier League battles or head-tennis.
There is a certain degree of trepidation when the dressing room door swings open and Moutinho walks in, after a short recovery session on Thursday.
It seems like there is only one place to start. “Yes, it’s true, I absolutely hate losing,” he says. “A lot. Not only football. It’s in me, in my blood and I don’t ever want to lose.
“I can’t play anything just to play. I have to win, whether it is football, golf, padel (a racquet sport) or tennis. If someone comes up against me just to participate, I prefer not to play.
“It is a competition. We need to compete to be better and better every day. I do my best to improve and to beat you.
“That is my spirit, it’s a family thing. It’s the same for my parents and my brothers. I try to pass it on to my daughters [Lara and Victoria] and they don’t like to lose either.”
Moutinho’s attitude towards defeat provides an intriguing insight into the character and drive of the 33-year-old, who has been a revelation since signing from Monaco in July 2018 for just £5 million.
A Portugal international with 121 caps, he has 15 major honours to his name and is the heartbeat of Nuno Espirito Santo’s team, the orchestrator of play from midfield and a golden retriever of possession. Put simply, and with due respect to Wolves, it feels that Moutinho is still not fully appreciated in the Premier League for his enduring class and consistency.
As he sits down for a rare interview, there is a slogan on the wall opposite us which reads: “Values and professionalism create champions.” Moutinho is a perfect example of that message, a huge influence around the Wolves training base and particularly within the club’s revered academy.
“Football is like my family: everything. It’s my dream, what I have always wanted to do and without football I’m not happy,” he says.
“I don’t think of anything else, only playing football. I hope to continue for a long time.
“I feel good, I know I’m 33 but I feel young. I could play for another ten years. You never know what could happen tomorrow, but when I feel I can play at a high level this is my dream, my profession. I never give up.
“I can’t win every game, or every competition, but if you work hard to achieve what you want nobody can question you.”
Moutinho will aim to recover from defeat – only Wolves’s third in 14 games – against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday evening, with a personal unbeaten record to protect.
The Portugal international has faced United four times since signing for Wolves without losing, and the 2-1 victory over United in last season’s competition was one of the most stirring nights in the club’s recent history. The scenes of celebration were so raucous that sets of car and house keys were returned to reception after the final whistle.
“It was the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in. The noise was amazing and the supporters helped us so much,” says Moutinho.
“I can only compare it to one other game, when Liverpool beat us at Anfield last season and were still hoping to win the league ahead of Manchester City.
“The fans sing all the time, not only at home but wherever we go. Away from home it’s like we are at Molineux. I love their song for me too!
“Yes, I haven’t lost against United but they still are a very good team. We have an amazing record against the ‘Big Six’ but it’s not only these games that are important – we need to do it against the other teams down near the bottom too.”
Moutinho has another remarkable record to maintain, after playing in every Premier League and FA Cup game since his arrival just under 18 months ago. He has also featured in every Europa League tie this season, stretching as far back as the early qualifiers in July.
He will be 34 in September, so what is the secret? “I try to recover well, because we have always had a lot of games. Not just here but at [former clubs] Monaco, Porto and Sporting.
“I try to eat good, and if the player knows what he needs to do every day, in training and after the match, we can play every game.
“I don’t cook so well but I know what I need to eat. We think it’s the small things, like sleeping well, but they are the big details. There is no secret, because now there are no secrets in football. Maybe what is best for me is not best for everyone.”
Moutinho signed a new contract with Wolves in November, and remains one of the key men in the Nuno revolution. Off the field he is known as a practical joker in the dressing room, and sits next to another Portuguese player, Ruben Vinagre, on the team bus for away trips.
He has fully settled into his life in the Black Country, living near Compton with his wife, Ana Sofia Gomes, while his two daughters are both in schools in the area.
“Life is good and the Premier League is even better than I expected. We have watched it on the television but it’s only when you’re in it that you really appreciate it,” he says.
“It is the best league in the world. Everyone wants to come here and play.”
Moutinho’s move to England could have happened far earlier, when he almost joined Tottenham in August 2012. Andre Villas-Boas, the Spurs manager at the time, was desperate to sign him but the deal was called off due to the paperwork arriving late.
“It was one minute late so it didn’t work. I remember I was sitting waiting in a hotel in the Algarve. We had a pre-season game against Udinese the day after. It’s happened to lots of other players, look at Adrien Silva and David De Gea.
“I think the authorities can be a little bit more flexible. But six years later it did happen and it’s been everything I wanted.”
There is just one blot on Moutinho’s time so far, which is Wolves’s continuing problems with the Video Assistant Referee this season.
Wolves have suffered more than most at the hands of VAR, recently at Liverpool, and Moutinho fears it could damage the game he loves.
Choosing his words carefully, he says: “If you stop the game for five minutes, it’s not what the people want. Some things are ridiculous and just as us players and coaches need to improve, so does VAR.
“We score and stop. We don’t celebrate because it has to go to VAR. What are the supporters doing? The passion goes.
“I think they have to have a little more flexibility, such as with the offside rule. If it’s not clear and obvious, maintain the decision of the referee. We all make mistakes, but it’s not a mistake if it’s millimetres. I am sure they will work on it, but some things need to be better.”
And with that, Moutinho gets up to leave. The preparation for the next challenge continues.