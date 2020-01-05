jnu-violence-updates:-violence-in-jnu,-student-union-president-injured

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Aishe Ghosh was injured in violence
Violence broke out in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today evening. Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, who got injured in the violence, said she was attacked by “goons wearing masks”. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Jan 05, 2020 20: 04 (IST)
Masked Mob Attacks Students, Teachers At JNU, Several Injured
Violence hit Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University this evening as the head of its students union was attacked on campus. Eyewitnesses said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars.