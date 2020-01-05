jnu-violence-updates:-violence-in-jnu,-student-union-president-injured

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Aishe Ghosh was injured in violence

New Delhi:

Violence broke out in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today evening. Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, who got injured in the violence, said she was attacked by “goons wearing masks”. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here are the updates on the violence at JNU: