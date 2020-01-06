jnu-violence:-swara-bhasker-to-taapsee-pannu;-‘shocked’-and-‘disturbed’-bollywood-celebs-react

Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi

The rampage carried out by masked mob on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on late Sunday night has sent shockwaves across the entire nation. From political figures, industrialists to Bollywood celebrities; everyone has come out to condemn the ghastly attacks and demand action.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated

Genelia Deshmukh said: Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers – sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice

Swara Bhasker: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen???

Shabana Azmi: This is beyond shocking! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.

Dia Mirza: How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice

Taapsee Pannu: Such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred forever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see…. saddening.

While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred through the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the AIIMS with severe injuries following the evening clash.

Masked men and women roam around the JNU campus with rods and sticks.IANS

They included two office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack.