jnu-violence:-students-block-police-flag-march-in-campus-after-mob-attack

JNU protest | Day after lathicharge, students say won’t back down if demands not met













After a brief lull, the atmosphere at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) heated up again as angry students blocked a police flag march led by Special Commissioner of Police – Law and Order, RS Krishnaiah, on Monday, January 6.

The students blocked the police path at the Sabarmati T-point. However, the police managed to dodge the students’ blockade and continued to march towards the convention centre. But even before they could cover some distance, the police’s path was once again blocked by the protesting students.

The police were shepherded by the students towards the North Gate of the JNU campus.

Masked men and women roam around the JNU campus with rods and sticks.IANS

Violence at JNU

The tension at JNU campus comes in the aftermath of violence unleashed by a masked mob upon the students and teachers of the university on Sunday evening.

While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred through the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the AIIMS with severe injuries following the evening clash.

They included two office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

“I have been brutally beaten up by masked people. I don’t know who they were,” Ghosh said as she broke into tears while blood flowed profusely from her head.

Police personnel deployed outside the JNU campus.IANS

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack.

JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon accused the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of leading the attack, which was bolstered by outsiders.

Hostel rooms, and lobbies, and vehicles standing on the road were vandalised during the assault.

There were terrifying moments for students as the masked men and even women with faces covered, barged into hostels, ransacked rooms and beat up the frightened students.

A girl student recounted those moments in tears: “I was in the room and I heard loud noises and I saw many girls coming. I asked everyone to lock their rooms. We were in terror. While I was trying to take a video clip, they hit me with a stone.”

The university authorities have blamed students, opposing the registration process, for the violence on campus.