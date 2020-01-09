jnu-violence-protests-live-updates:-students’-union-to-begin-march

On January 5, a masked mob entered JNU and attacked the students and faculty.

New Delhi:

Ahead of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) march, the Delhi police have deployed heavy security and imposed traffic restrictions on the roads adjoining varsity. The police have closed Baba Gang Nath Marg, from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, due to the demonstration by students.

The varsity’s students’ union will hold a protest march from Mandi House. The march will be led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was thrashed by goons during violence on the campus on Sunday.

Apart from JNUSU, several civil organisations and citizens are expected to join the protest, demanding strict action against those involved in campus violence. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar appealed people to join the march to protest against mob violence.

Here are the LIVE updates from protests against JNU violence:

Heavy police deployment at Mandi House in Delhi Heavy police deployment at Mandi House in Delhi as the cops have denied permission for the planned march. Buses have been parked near the area where the protests have been planned.

A citizen’s march has been planned today at Mandi House in New Delhi at 12 pm.